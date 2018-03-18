Firefighters tackling blaze at old Heather Mills site in Selkirk

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the old Heather Mills site in Selkirk tonight, March 18.

Four fire engines have been called out to the Riverside Road site from Hawick, Galashiels and Selkirk itself to try to put out the flames, along with another appliance from Edinburgh.

A fire engine at the old Heather Mills site in Riverside Road, Selkirk.

Some 22 firefighters are in attendance using gear including hoses and a turntable ladder.

The fire was reported at 6.15pm, but its cause is not yet known.

The site, adjoining South Bridge Street, had been earmarked for housing following the closure of the old mill, with the loss of 31 jobs, at the beginning of 2009 by the Border Weaving Company, its owner since the year before.

Built in 1864 as Cheviot Mill, it was renamed Heather Mills in 1892, changing hands numerous times over the years and employing more than 200 staff at its height.