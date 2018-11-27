Firearms police search Berwickshire village following A199 incident

Police investigating a firearms incident in East Lothian yesterday have moved their search to Cockburnspath in Berwickshire.

Yesterday’s disturbance involved a number of individuals and their vehicles on the A199. It took place at around 1.35pm on Monday, November 26 at Strawberry Corner, near to the A1 flyover.

Members of the public contacted the police reporting an disturbance between the males and that a firearm was discharged during the incident.

Officers responded and closed the slip-road of the A1 while they conducted a thorough search of the area and two of the vehicles involved were seized. The road remains closed at this time.

Further inquiries resulted in the search of an area in Cockburnspath today, and police are still in attendance at this location.

The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this matter are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Superintendent Angus MacInnes from Lothians and Sottish Borders Division said: “While we are still working to establish the exact nature of the incident on Monday, we believe this to be an isolated matter involving a group of people all known to one another.

“We do not believe there to be a risk to the general public.

“Local officers in East Lothian and the Borders are being supported by CID and specialist resources during the course of this investigation, and if you believe you have any relevant information that can assist these inquiries then please come forward.

“In particular, we would like to speak to motorists who were on the A199 on Monday afternoon and may have dash-cam footage of what happened.

“I want to stress that incidents of this nature are incredibly rare and we have a dedicated team carrying out an extensive investigation to bring those responsible to justice.”

Those with information can contact Lothians and Scottish Borders CID via 101 and quote incident number 1750 of the 26th November.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.