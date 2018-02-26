Fire fighters called to Hawick mill fire

Three fire appliances were called to a derelict mill in Teviot Road, Hawick, yesterday after a fire broke out.

The mill, formerly the Glenmac factory, was placed on the online Buildings at Risk register for Scotland in 2009, and last June, local councillor David Paterson aired his concerns over youths entering the building.

The fire service was called to the fire at around 3.20pm and the fire was fought using a variety of hoses and ladders.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “There were three fire appliances in attendance.

“This was obviously a derelict building, and the fire was put out by 7.17pm.”

Police were also in attendance, but the cause of the fire is as yet unknown.