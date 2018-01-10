Fire crew jammed in Selkirk street on way to call-out

A campaign against bad parking in Selkirk has been launched after a fire engine was halted for at least four minutes on the way to a call on Monday afternoon.

Jayne Burnett, who works in the Down To Earth vegetable shop in the High Street, took this photo after the emergency vehicle had been unable to continue its journey due to cars being parked on both sides of the road and a bus being stuck further along.

She told us: “This sort of thing happens on a daily basis.

“This time, it was at 2pm on Monday, and the fire engine had its lights flashing and siren blaring, but still could not get out of the street.

“I’ve since found out that it was an alarm they were going to, which turned out not to be serious, but it certainly could have been.

“Imagine if they were being called to a crash up one of the valleys ... that four minutes they were stuck on the High Street could have been the difference between life and death for somebody.”

Her photo has been turned into a poster campaign by the Ettrick Valley Facebook page.

Emblazoned over the photo, are the words “It Stops Now”.

It goes on: “Today, a fire appliance was unable to get along the High Street in Selkirk because of selfish drivers illegally parking their cars.

“Lives are at risk ... if this continues, you could be the one that delays the emergency services. Choices are to be made. What will you choose?”

The poster has launched a debate on the site, with Neil Harkness saying: “Parking is allowed on the single yellow line before 8.30am and after 5.30pm, so it would be interesting to see if anyone has ever been charged with causing an obstruction when properly and legally parked.”

And Barbara Bradshaw said the single yellow line on the outgoing side of the High Street should be made into a double yellow.

She added: “We have car parks, some folk are just too lazy to use them and walk to the shops.”