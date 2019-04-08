Female first for Galashiels Probus Club

Galashiels and District Probus Club has elected its first lady president.

Anna Karczewska-Slowikowska was chosen at last week’s AGM.

Anna, a retired chartered psychologist, daughter of Polish parents who fought with the British during the Second World War, has lived in Edinburgh and the Borders for 18 years.

She enjoys playing tennis and badminton, and is a volunteer at Abbotsford House and with Talking Newspapers for the Blind.

Also at the AGM, Douglas Hope was elected vice-president and Brian Roberts re-elected secretary. Will Roberts is treasurer, replacing George Thomas who was bestowed with honorary membership of Probus in recognition of his service.

The next meeting of the club is on Thursday, April 11, with the President’s Lunch being held a fortnight later when Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton is guest speaker.

z Pictured is past president Tom Ingoldsby, left, handing over the reins to president Anna Karczewska-Slowikowska as vice-president Douglas Hope looks on.