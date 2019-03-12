Fellow tourist due in court today over death of Hawick 33-year-old in Benidorm

A man has been arrested over the death of a Borders tourist on Friday, March 8, following an alleged brawl during a stag outing to Benidorm.

Jim Clark, of Hawick, is believed to have suffered a blow to the head during a fight with fellow tourists in the Spanish holiday resort.

The 33-year-old was out with friends in Calle Gerona in part of the Costa Blanca resort known as Little England area at the time.

Mr Clark was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3am, but the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

The man arrested over his death has not been named yet but he is reported to be a fellow Scot also aged 33.

He was stopped at Alicante Airport while trying to get a flight back to the UK and is due in court for a private hearing today, March 12.