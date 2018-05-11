Fellow musicians among those paying tribute to tragic Borders singer Scott Hutchison

Fellow musicians have joined in the chorus of tributes to tragic Borders indie rock star Scott Hutchison following the confirmation of his death this afternoon, May 11.

The 36-year-old Frightened Rabbit frontman, originally from Selkirk but latterly of Glasgow, went missing early on Wednesday morning, May 9, and his body was found at Port Edgar on the Firth of Forth, near South Queensferry, last night.

Bahrain-born singer-songwriter Frank Turner tweeted: “What a life. What a shining, beautiful life.

“I remember Scott giving great Scottish hugs, cracking jokes, apologising for being drunk, always being kind.

“He lit up the sky with his voice, his songs, his heart, and I will forever be in awe of his genius.

“He was the kind of guy who, if he came up in conversation, people would talk over each other, in a hurry to say how wonderful he was.

“He was my friend, and today I am heartbroken.

“Talk to someone, don’t try to keep it all inside.”

Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos tweeted: “Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss.”

East Ayrshire rockers Biffy Clyro wrote: “So, so sad. So, so sorry. All our love to the Hutchison family. Rest in peace, Scott.”

Stuart Murdoch, singer for indie pop band Belle and Sebastian, wrote: “Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome.

“Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it.”

Scottish Government First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much-loved talent.”

BBC Radio 1 disc jockey Edith Bowman said: “Can’t really believe I’m reading this. Saddest awakening ever. Love and best wishes to all the Hutchison and Frabbit family.”

Fife-born author Ian Rankin added: “No, no, no. Hellish news.”

More than 1,300 comments have been posted on the singer’s Twitter site, with one fan writing: “You’ve left a legacy of beautiful music.”