Family tell of devastation after Borders indie rock star Scott Hutchison confirmed dead

A body found by police searching for missing Border singer Scott Hutchison has been confirmed to be that of the Frightened Rabbit frontman.

The 36-year-old’s body was recovered at Port Edgar, near South Queensferry, on the Firth of Forth at around 8.30pm last night, May 10.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson, centre, with, from left, Neil, Grant, Marion and Ron Hutchison at a press conference in South Queensferry yesterday.

An investigation had been launched after Hutchison, originally from Selkirk but latterly of Dennistoun in Glasgow, was reported missing in the early hours of the day before.

He had been prone to bouts of depression for years and had spoken openly about his mental health issues, sparking concern after his disappearance from the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

In a joint statement released via Police Scotland, Scott’s family – dad Ron, mum Marion and brothers Neil and Grant – say: “As a family, we are utterly devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Scott.

“Despite his disappearance and recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself.

Scott Hutchison playing a charity show in Edinburgh in December.

“Scott, like many artists, wore his heart on his sleeve, and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts.

“He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew.

“Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around.

“In addition to his musical success, Scott was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.

Scott Hutchison performing at Stow's annual Stowed Out festival in his native Borders in 2016.

“Despite whatever else was going on in his life, he always had time for those he cared for.

“Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you.

“Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years, and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles.

“His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues.

“To all of those who have come forward with such kind messages of support over the past couple of days, we wish to express our most sincere thanks.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love that has been conveyed, not only to Scott, but to our family. It means the world to us.

“We also want to thank Police Scotland and the Dakota Hotel for all of their assistance since Wednesday.

“We now ask that our privacy be respected so that we may come to terms with our loss.”

Hutchison was last seen alive leaving the hotel at 1am on Wednesday after leaving a message on Twitter two hours earlier sparking concerns for his wellbeing.

It said: “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.

“I’m away now. Thanks.”

Frightened Rabbit, formed in Selkirk in 2003 but based in Glasgow since the year after, last played live in Glasgow in mid-March.

Their fifth and latest album, Painting of a Panic Attack, was a No 14 hit in 2016, and its predecessor, Pedestrian Verse, was a No 9 in 2013.