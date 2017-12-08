Facing up to a long stretch in Galashiels

Mark Timmins, a founder of the Creative Coathanger project – run as a not-for-profit organisation, this weekend continues his task of knitting the longest scarf in Galashiels (maybe the Borders), aiming to get it to stretch around the town.

The project, based at 50 Island Street in Galashiels – known as Venue 50 – has been given over to Borders creatives over two weekends in December. Many events are planned, including weaving and monoprint demonstration, plus glass engraving.

Some of the craftspeople will be on hand to sell items on Saturday, December 9, from 10am-4pm, when Mark will also be in attendance.