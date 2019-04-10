Extra train seats promised for rugby fans heading for Melrose Sevens

Extra carriages will be added to Borders Railway services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank on Saturday to accommodate rugby fans heading for the annual Melrose Sevens tournament.

The tournament, first held in 1883, is one of three major sporting events being staged nationwide this weekend – the others being the Scottish Cup semi-finals to be contested by Hearts , Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Aberdeen and Celtic at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, and horse-racing’s Scottish Grand National Festival at Ayr – and extra train seats will be laid on for all of them.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations, Phil Campbell, said: “We’re set to have a great weekend of sport, and with lots of fans travelling to events right across Scotland, it’s going to be a busy few days.

“To help the events run smoothly, we’ll be adding extra seats to hundreds of trains over the weekend, and although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every train we can.

“I encourage anyone travelling this weekend to allow extra time for travel, and to minimise the need to queue, buy your tickets in advance via our app or website.”

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to assist customers and, as with most major such events, alcohol bans will be in place on services.

For further details, go to www.scotrail.co.uk or www.melrose7s.com

