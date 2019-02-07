Extra train seats promised for Borders rugby fans off to watch Scotland host Ireland

Extra seats are being laid on for Borders rugby fans off to see Scotland continue their Six Nations campaign at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.

The national side take on Ireland this Saturday, February 9, at 2.15pm, and ScotRail has confirmed it will add more carriages to Borders Railway trains between Tweedbank and the capital, as it did last Saturday for the Italy game.

For details, go to scotrail.co.uk/sport

Alcohol bans will be in force again.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations, Phil Campbell, said: “This is set to be another big game for Scotland, and we’re looking forward to playing our part.

“We’ll be using every available train to make the day run smoothly, with more seats on key services in and out of Edinburgh.

“If you’re going to the match, plan ahead and allow more time for travel as trains will be busy. Buying your tickets in advance will reduce your need to queue.”