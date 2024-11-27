Experience twilight magic at The Borders Distillery this Christmas

Experience the spirit of the Borders Distillery.

​For the first time ever, The Borders Distillery in Hawick is inviting guests to enjoy a special Twilight Tour, combining the charm of an evening tour with the joy of festive shopping and refreshments.

On Tuesday, December 10, and Wednesday, December 18, the distillery will host exclusive evening tours at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm, where guests can explore the atmospheric production areas of the distillery under the soft glow of twilight, guided by the expert distillers themselves.

Following the tour, visitors can indulge in seasonal refreshments including a complimentary drink and mince pie and browse the distillery shop, which will be brimming with premium gifts and spirits perfect for Christmas.

John Fordyce, Managing Director at The Borders Distillery said: “This is an ideal opportunity to experience the spirit of the Borders Distillery in a festive setting.

We’re looking forward to showcasing some of our wonderful local suppliers in the shop, whose products make perfect Christmas presents alongside our award-winning Borders spirits. Whether you’re here for the Scotch Whisky, the shopping, or simply to soak up the festive atmosphere, we can’t wait to welcome visitors for two special evenings."

Nestled in the heart of the historic and picturesque town of Hawick, The Borders Distillery is bringing the craft of Scotch Whisky making back to the Scottish Borders for the first time since 1837. By using its surroundings and talented people as its muse, the distillery aims to capture the spirit and heritage of the region by producing high quality spirits since its opening in 2018.

Spaces for the Twilight Tours are limited, and early booking is highly recommended.

For more information or to secure your spot, contact The Borders Distillery at 01450 374330.