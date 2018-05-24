Exiles to come from a’ the airts

Selkirk Colonial Society is delighted to report that once again there will be a large turnout of exiles and visitors from overseas at this year’s common riding.

Details of those who are known to the society are as follows: Gordon Kirkbright, John Graham, Jane Graham, Alisdair Piercy (colonial standard bearer) and his wife Sarah Piercy and children Cameron & MacKinley, John and Joan Brown, Ken and Linda McWhinnie, Sheila Collins and Jennifer Begley (all Canada); George Thomson and Keith Connor and family (New Zealand); Judith, Ryan, Sofia and Gabriella Diaz (UAE); Norman Smail (Tasmania); Svetlana Kostakova (Russia); Jim Podge Anderson (Spain); Dorothy Bjorklund, daughter Madeleine and grandsonson Oscar (Sweden); and Kim Spool and Steve Abbot (USA).

All the visitors will be introduced to the audience at the annual colour bussin’ in the Victoria Halls on Wednesday, June 13 (tickets available from McCuddens Newsagents and the post office from Saturday), which will then be followed by an overseas visitors reception hosted by the colonial society.