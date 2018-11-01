Exhibition and new book launch by renowned felt artist

Scottish artist, felt painter Moy Mackay launches her third book: The Art of Moy Mackay at The Haining, Selkirk on Saturday, November 3.

The book launch also features a brand new exhibition of Moy’s latest work – indeed the original work that appears in her impressive new book - a joy to read and savour. Other new pieces will also be included in her vibrant exhibition.

Lavishly illustrated throughout, The Art of Moy Mackay has the additional power to inspire its readers to want to explore and discover their own inner artist; to create their individual, personal and original style of the unique art form of felt painting.

She has just returned from a sell-out tutoring tour with Canada Felt Symposium 2018 where she was selected to join seven other internationally acclaimed felt artists from different corners of the globe.

Moy graduated from Glasgow School of Art in 1990 and set up her first studio in an old stable block in The Haining. She pioneered her own unique style of ‘felted paintings’ over twenty years ago when she set out to combine her love of textiles, colour and fibres in a more painterly way. Using merino fibres in the same way a painter uses brushstrokes, each vibrant vivid piece achieves a depth of warmth and texture paint cannot. By manipulating fibres in this way Moy successfully bridges the gap between craft and fine art.

From her home in the Scottish Borders, she fuels her passion for colour and texture with an unceasing inspiration drawn from her surroundings in the beautiful Tweed Valley.

Her latest book comes in the wake of the success of her best-selling book Art in Felt & Stitch followed by Flowers in Felt & Stitch, which to date has sold well over 30,000 copies.

Designer of The Great Tapestry of Scotland, Andrew Crummy will give a short introduction to Moy’s latest work on the Saturday at 1.30pm.

Moy’s book launch happily coincides with a timely November firework display organised separately by the The Haining Charitable Trust.

It will take place in the evening of Saturday, November 3 starting with a torchlight procession at 6.30pm from the Market Place in Selkirk to The Haining.

Moy invites her guests to return to these beautiful surroundings, perhaps seizing the opportunity to round off their day with yet another spectacular show!