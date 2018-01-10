Ex-soldier Glenn died on day he was due in court

A former soldier from Galashiels died of a suspected drugs overdose on the day he was due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court for an alleged breach of bail charge.

Glenn Noble was unable to be woken up at his partner’s home in Torwoodlee Road last Wednesday morning and his lips were blue.

He was rushed to Borders General Hospital where he passed away later in the morning.

A message had been conveyed to the court that he was unable to be woken and had been taken to hospital as he had been due to appear for an alleged breach of bail charge.

Due to his absence the case was continued until January 29. It was later discovered he had died and the case will now be treated as not called.

The 30-year-old, of Glendinning Terrace, was also due to face a number of drug-related charges in court later this month.

A Police Scotland spokesman said:”Police in the Borders are investigating after a man passed away at Borders General Hospital on Wednesday, January 3.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 30-year-old’s death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

The Southern understands the police are treating his death as being drugs related.

His death has shocked his friends and family, who have left tributes on his Facebook page.

His sister, Mara Noble, wrote: “Family is everything. Absolutely heartbroken that I couldn’t say goodbye to you.

“Sleep tight and I’ll see you on the other side big brother.”

Fellow serviceman Craig Stevens said: “One of the good guys Glenn, feel for you and your family. I remember basic training and our first lads holiday like it was yesterday. RIP big man.”

And pal Mick McGarvey wrote: “Gutted is an understatement.

“Some hilariously crazy times were had my man. RIP Glenn Bro x.”