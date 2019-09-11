Ever-expanding show proves a hit at Roberton

Several new attractions helped attract a bumper turnout of families and entrants to Snoot Field for the annual Roberton Show on Saturday.

Prayers for fine weather were answered, and organisers say they were delighted with the response to newly-introduced attractions which joined old favourites to offer a day out for all the family.

Cousins Brogan Anderson and Michael Riddell.

A new dog agility demonstration, competition and have-a-go lessons proved extremely popular, as did a reivers’ encampment where Dr Mort the barber surgeon advised on musket ball injuries before handing out his fake blood recipe to delighted children with Halloween on their minds.

The final new attraction, a craft tent, was a hub of activity all day too.

Show secretary Alan Bone said: “A wide range of crafts were for sale. All items were handmade from a range of materials.

“A fabulous day was had by all and many are already champing at the bit to come back next year.

“We are indebted to Teviothead Show for the loan of their new tent, which housed 10 local crafts people.”

Visitors also enjoyed pike staff demonstrations from Teviotdale Steel Bonnets, Evelyn Chelley’s Kune Kune pigs, a children’s welly toss, coconut shy and magician, as well as Hawick Scout Pipe Band performances and a parade of vintage tractors.

Click here for all the photos from the day.

Graham Cakebread, from Commonside, Hawick, picked up the top title of best breeding sheep in show with his supreme champion Texel ewe.

The reserve title went to a Cheviot tup lamb from Alister Anderson, of West Redford Green, that had earlier the undressed hill Cheviot section.

Graham’s Texel saw off competition from other section winner Steven Anderson, Penchrise, with his Blackfaced tup, a Cheviot mule gimmer from Scott Anderson, of Parkhill, and a Balwen welsh mountain tup from Archie Stewart, of Tushielaw.

Alan said: “It was a very successful day for Graham as he also won the Tithebarn Trophy for most points in the sheep section.

“Other finalists Scott Anderson also won the prime lamb section and Steven Anderson also won the Valley trophy in the blackfaced section.

“The selection of sheep in the show was first class and a true testament to the expertise of the local farmers and shepherds who regularly support the show.”

Away from the competition ring, there was mixed support for the industrial entries.

Vegetable and flower entries were down, but there were more than 65 entries in the crafted textile classes.

Floral and arts and crafts were up 30%, and the children’s class had its best support in three years, with 100 items on show.

Baking was down to just 65 entries, as was the usually competitive preserve classes, with just 70 items this year.

Alan added: “With some very positive feedback and a good number of entries, we will be continuing to take the show forward into 2020 with confidence.

“Of course, it wouldn’t be taking place without the support of exhibitors, visitors, sponsors, patrons, attending members and volunteers whose contributions make this such a wonderful day out in the country.”

Extra results:

New entrants this year were JW Davidson from Crosslee, J&L Lane and F Steel from Huntshaw Earlston and John Hepburn from Northhouse with his popular Valais Blacknoses.

Stuart and Katherine MacIntosh were successful with the female group in the Blackfaced section.

Colin and Joyce Hendrie continue to make great progress showing undressed Hill Cheviots this year winning the Parkhill cup for best sheep opposite sex to the champion. Kevin Duncan won the Andrew Barton Memorial Trophy for a cheviot gimmer, with Kirsty Duncan securing the Best Wooled Sheep in show with a Kerry Hill tup.

New for this year was the Rare and Minority Breeds section and well known National Judge Joe Burn had a wide range of breeds to select from with Kerry Hills, Balwens, North Ronaldsays, Castlemilk Moorits, Whitefaced Woodlands, Hebrideans and Shetlands.

Encouraging youngsters to show sheep has been championed by the show in recent years as they are the future of the industry. Robbie Oliver from Highchesters again won the Junior trophy for most points in the sheep section. The Young Handler class was very competitive and it was great to see 11 youngsters all keen to impress judge John Elliot, and the winner was Mac Wilson who qualifies for the final at Langholm Show.

Industrial results:

The Redpath Trophy for the best exhibit in Class 68A: Alistair Anderson

The Pringle Cup for most points in the SWI Section: Cogsmill SWI

Special Trophy for best single exhibit in SWI section in memory of Mr John Henderson: Cogsmill SWI

The Millennium Industrial Trophy for most 1st prizes in classes 6-21: Derek Brown

Special Trophy for best exhibit in pot plants in memory of Mr John Henderson: Derek Brown

The Roberton Challenge Cup for most points in Cut Flowers classes 6-21: Derek Brown

The Wilson Cup for most points in Dahlia Classes 8-12: Derek Brown

The Polwarth Trophy for Children’s section Classes 104-116: Devine Casson

Special Trophy for best exhibit in Baking in memory of Mr John Henderson: Fraser Clyne

The Warwick Trophy for most points in Floral Arts & Crafts: Hilary Home

The John Glover Cup for Best Exhibit Overall in Stick Class: Ian Anderson

Special Trophy for best exhibit in classes 101-119 in memory of Mr J Henderson: Katie McWaters

The W & BJ Hopkins Trophy for Classes 97-103: Lihou McWaters

Special Trophy for best exhibit in classes 97- 100 in memory of Mr John Henderson: Lihou McWaters

The James Riddell Rose Bowl for most points in Preserves: Lindsay McLay

The Girnwood Quaich for best Photograph in Classes 31, 32, 33, 104, & 105: Lindsay McLay

The Mactaggart Bros Fleece Trophy for class 96: Margaret Tiffin

Special Trophy for best exhibit in Sewing & Knitting in memory of Mr John Henderson: Margaret Tiffin

Special Trophy for best exhibit in Cut Flowers in memory of Mr John Henderson: Mrs M White

The Hoscote Cup for most points in Knitting & Sewing: Nan McKellar

The Nora Charlton Memorial Trophy for best exhibit in Classes 57-59: Sheila Clyne

Special Trophy for best exhibit in Preserves in memory of Mr John Henderson: Sheila Clyne

The Milsington Challenge Cup for most points in Baking Classes: Sheila Clyne

Special Trophy for best exhibit in Floral Arts & Crafts: Susan Steele

The Millennium Quaich for most points in Classes 1-5: Tamsin Growden

The Campbell – Fraser Cup for best exhibit in flowers & veg classes: W R Wilson

The Bell Cup for 2 onions dressed: W R Wilson

The J Jackson Cup for best single exhibit in vegetable classes: W R Wilson

The Borthwickbrae Cup for most points in vegetables: W R Wilson

Special Trophy for best exhibit in vegetables in memory of Mr John Henderson: W R Wilson