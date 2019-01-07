Ettrick kirk’s candlit celebration

A floodit Kirkhope kirk added to the festive atmosphere at the Ettrick and Yarrow churches’ Christingle service on Christmas Eve.

It was a truly family affair with the youngest being just seven weeks old (and who slept throughout the service, despite the energetic singing of traditional and modern carols and hymns).

Everyone took part by making their own Christingle, resulting in the church being filled with candlelight at the end of the service, introduced by the Rev. Jim Wallace. Music was provided by Andy Wright and the service was led by members of the congregation.

Mulled wine and shortbread were enjoyed afterwards.