'Wrong trees in the wrong place' - forestry bid threatens farmland

​Residents are objecting to the Highside forestry planting scheme.

A community group pushing back against plans to develop a forest on farmland near Morebattle says public funds will be wasted if it’s given the green light.​

The right tree/wrong tree question is proving very contentious for residents opposed to a forestry grant scheme for the Kalewater Valley.

The proposed scheme at Highside has been made possible by the dividing up and sale of Linton Burnfoot Farm, near Morebattle, which is a phenomenon being seen up and down the country.

A large proportion of the planting is of non-native conifer, including Sitka Spruce, known as a very thirsty tree.

Tree planting is a brilliant solution to tackle climate change and protect biodiversity – but there are concerns the wrong tree in the wrong place can do more harm than good.

And residents of Kalewater have echoed this saying “it is the wrong scheme for the wrong place” on the driest farm for miles around which is south facing.

Local farmer Kenny Swan, who has worked the land, said: “The area has enough commercial woodland, it doesn’t need any more. There is much that we are already doing for the environment without using valuable farmland and pasture. Things are already going to be harder for the younger generation of farmers, and land like this could be used to give them a chance to farm.”

There are also fears around safety, with large timber lorries set to travel along the B6401 and through the villages of Morebattle and Town Yetholm.

Recent work by the Universities of Sheffield, Leeds and Cambridge (February 22, 2024) warns that although reforestation might initially reduce CO2, the ‘dark’ tree canopies, unlike grasslands, suck in and retain heat and may ultimately reduce other gains in the fight against climate change by up to 30 percent.

Local resident Dr Barbara Bell said: “We’re are not anti-tree. If new trees do not thrive at Highside, as seems likely, the public funds given in grants for forest creation here will have been wasted, along with good farming land.”

Kalewater Community Council will be submitting an objection to the forestry scheme.

Members of the public can comment on the scheme by February 20, by visiting Scottish Forestry’s Public register.