Work begins on the Haining path system

The woodland paths at the Haining will be closed to the public in sections during weekdays over the next month or so.

Some preparatory work was conducted over the weekend, and the first stage, on the land next to the main town centre car park, will be started in the next couple of weeks.

Jeremy Thompson, project manager at Forest Direct, told the Wee Paper: “What we are looking at here is a complete transformation of access and woodland at the Haining.

“Basically, what we are doing is upgrading existing paths or putting in new ones, as well as viewpoints.

“We’ll also be undertaking woodland management, to thin out the trees and the rhododendrons.

“We will be looking at closing off sections of the paths as and when we are working on them during the weekdays, and we’ll be trying very hard to ensure they are back open for the public to enjoy at the weekends.”

The work has been made possible thanks to a successful bid for grant funding from the Forestry Commission’s Woods in and around Towns fund.

The Haining Charitable Trust received £200,000 to complete the work, which will completely transform the woodlands and create better viewpoints along the paths system.

The Georgian mansion was gifted to the community of Selkirk 10 years ago, and it is now a top visitor attraction, as well as a venue for events such as weddings and concerts.