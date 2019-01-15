Winter nights blamed for “dreadful” increase in dog fouling in Galashiels

Irresponsible dog owners are being accused of using the darker evening and nights to their advantage when it comes to leaving behind their dog’s dirt in public places.

That’s according to Galashiels councillor Sandy Aitchison, who believes the issue of the town’s dog owners failing to clean up after their pet has been “dreadful” of late.

“Despite the police’s community action team having that as one of their briefs it really is a challenge,” he said.

“It reflects on our society that people are willing to have the enjoyment of having a dog but not the responsibility of tidying up after them.

“Obviously in the darker nights during this time of year the amount of dog’s dirt being left on pavements is increasing.

“People are going out with their dog, are obviously having a quick look around in the dark and if nobody is watching they are just leaving the dirt lying.

“It just gets worse in the winter.”