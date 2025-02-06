Windfarm “not needed” to meet net zero targets, inquiry hears

Scottish Borders Council ​objected to the proposed 14-turbine wind farm.

Scotland is on target to meet its net zero ambitions without the need for a new wind farm in the Borders, a public local inquiry heard this week.

The inquiry was triggered last year after members of Scottish Borders Council’s Planning and Building Standards Committee formally objected to the proposed 14-turbine Greystone Knowe Wind Farm, earmarked for land around 2km south of Heriot and 2.5km west of Fountainhall.

By a majority of four to two the objection was rubber-stamped due to concerns over the “significantly adverse impact” on the environment, a statement challenged by the developers, Coriolis Energy and ESB.

Much of the site is located on upland grazing land with small blocks of plantation forestry.

The turbines would have maximum tip heights of 180 metres.

At the inquiry this week, Dr Christopher Ford gave evidence on behalf of Scottish Borders Council.

He explored some of the major changes taking place in energy market regulation and changes to UK government policy.

Dr Ford also stressed that Scotland is already set to comfortably achieve the Scottish government’s 20GW ambition by 2030.

It was also stated that if consented Greystone Knowe’s earliest grid connection would be 2031 – therefore this project would not contribute to any national renewable targets.

In his written submission Dr Ford stated: “The proposal, for a potential Greystone Knowe wind farm, is not only one of many wind energy developments being proposed in Scotland, it is one of many thousands of renewable developments being put forward across the UK.

“In the last few years, the picture of renewable energy developments has fundamentally changed.

“A decade ago, there was a desperate need for renewable energy developments to be proposed. It was important that almost any proposal got a green light, to accelerate the country’s delivery of net zero.

“Today, with more than three times the capacity being proposed than the UK needs for net zero and more coming forward every day, it is clear we have the capacity to get to net zero.

“Thus, the emphasis within decision making on individual proposals can now change. Decision making, both within Scotland and across the UK, can be highly selective.

“Consent need be awarded only to proposals which have the least overall or no adverse environmental effects and to developments which will result in least cost to consumers. On both of those criteria, this proposal is not justified.”

This sentiment was echoed by Heriot Community Council, with John Williams in his written submission stating “there is no present need, because foreseeable need is already planned”.

Mr Williams added: “In the case of Greystone Knowe, it is clear that the requisite for good site selection has been almost completely ignored. In short, Heriot Community Council regrets today that this application is an opportunist application, born out of joint landowners’ agreement, to the significant detriment of their immediate neighbours.

“It follows that the proposal is not in accordance with the applicable planning policies and guidance for consideration of a new large scale, dominating wind farm in the Heriot area.

“There are no countervailing benefits for this community, local land managers and landowners, such as would suggest in any way that this is an appropriate location for this development in this location.”

The public inquiry was due to conclude on Thursday, January 30.