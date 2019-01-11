Souters ready to dig deep ahead of changes to council’s planting policy

Volunteers at Blooming Selkirk have vowed to keep the town bright and beautiful in spite of any cuts coming the town’s way.

That promise comes after Scottish Borders Council this week confirmed it will press ahead with changes to its bedding plant policy this coming autumn.

The local authority is yet to decide what those changes will be, but it has warned that the status quo will not be an option.

Iit’s a move that Blooming Selkirk, a volunteer group set up by the town’s community council three years ago, says it is prepared for, though.

“We are geared up for this. It’s been in the pipeline for a while,” community council chairman Alistair Pattullo said.

“We are prepared to do anything we can to keep the town looking nice and appealing for visitors and townsfolk,”

He added that Blooming Selkirk has already joined up with Selkirk’s illuminations and Christmas lights group in a bid to “keep the town looking good all year round”.

The group is also considering handing over ownership of new bedding areas in the Market Place to each of the crafts and associations and has already planted thousands of crocuses along the A7 through the town.

Alistair added: “I am quite confident that we will be able to look after things quite nicely going forward.”

The group is already responsible for the town’s hanging baskets, most of which are sponsored by townsfolk and businesses.

The council’s original plans to stop providing plants for flower beds were put on hold following widespread protests last year, and a decision is now expected in July.

A spokesman for Scottish Borders Council said this week: “As of autumn 2019, the bedding plant policy will change.

“However, it is hoped that after a seminar with community groups, due to be held in spring, and further discussions, we can agree a way forward which ensures our green spaces remain attractive places to visit.”