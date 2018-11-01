Scottish Borders Council refuses to rule out three-weekly bin collections

Local democracy reporter

The local authority is currently reviewing its waste collection service, which is expected to feed into the new budget for 2019/20.

£2m revamp on cards for deteriorating town centre

New policing team ignoring dog fouling issues, claims councillor

Video of Copshaw pensioners REALLY enjoying a tea dance goes viral

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council on Thursday, October 25, Hawick and Hermitage councillor David Paterson asked: “Could you please tell me if this administration has any plans to change the general waste collection from every two weeks to every three weeks?

“I feel that if such a move was ever introduced to save money, I am certain this would cause real hardship to many families in the Scottish Borders and create an even bigger problem with fly tipping.”

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, the authority’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “The council is currently undertaking a review of its kerbside collection service, with the support of Zero Waste Scotland, by comparing how these services have been delivered by other authorities across Scotland.

“No decision will be taken with regards to changes, including the frequency of general waste collection, until this review is complete, and the potential implications are fully understood.

“Officers will be bringing a report to council shortly as part of that budget setting process.”

Speaking after the meeting, councillor Paterson expressed his dismay at the answer he received: “That doesn’t fill me with confidence. I’m more worried than I was before.

“The reason that I put in the question is that I am certain that a three-weekly collection for general waste was something that this administration will have to be looking at.

“As I said, I was a wee bit concerned when I put the question in, but when I got the reply I was even more concerned.”

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “A review of the council’s kerbside collection service has been undertaken with the support of Zero Waste Scotland, beginning in 2016 and concluding late summer 2018.

“The review was undertaken to consider a number of aspects of the service and to ensure waste services remain fit for purpose, financially sustainable and continues to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.”