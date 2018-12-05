Planning chiefs delay decision on Melrose houses

Officers at Scottish Borders Council have put on hold a decision on an application to build 26 homes at the foot of the Eildon Hills.

The authority’s ecology officer Liz Hall, landscape architect Catherine Andrews and roads planning officer Alan Scott all requested further information before making a judgement on Rural Renaissances’ proposed development at the Croft site off Melrose’s Dingleton Road.

Ms Hall raised concerns about the effect on wildlife, calling for a species protection plan to be created and recommending that, should the plans be approved, no construction take place between March and August.

Mr Scott asked for detailed engineering drawings be submitted for widening works on Dingleton Road.

The Melrose-based developer will need to respond to each of these concerns, and the application is expected to go before the planning committee next February.

Since the plans were put in last month, a campaign group has been set up to oppose them, and 100 objection letters have been submitted to the council.