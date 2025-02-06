Peebles storage yard labelled a 'blot on the landscape' is approved

Councillor Marshall Douglas opposed the plans.

Approval has been rubber-stamped for a new 85 container commercial self-storage yard in Peebles despite a town councillor labelling the proposal a “blot on the landscape”

The application site is on land west of Tweedview, on the South Park Industrial Estate.

Concerns had been raised over issues such as the impact on wildlife, increased traffic, road safety and noise and light pollution.

Peebles Community Council also raised objections, while accepting that additional storage facilities would be welcomed by some, particularly local traders.

But on Monday, February 3, members of Scottish Borders Council’s Planning & Buildings Standards Committee approved by a majority the application for the greenfield site which is earmarked in the council’s Local Development Plan (LDP) for business and industrial use.

Committee members were informed that the containers would in general be used to store household items and no dangerous substances would be allowed.

A condition was also attached to restrict opening times between 7am and 9pm seven days a week to protective nearby residential amenities.

Councillor Marshall Douglas, SNP for Tweeddale East, said: “Quite honestly I think this development is totally wrong for that site.

“It is within the LDP as an allocated industrial or storage site. However, if it mirrored the existing use within South Park, all well and good.

“If it was a single storage company, all well and good. But we are talking about 85 separate containers, containing we don’t know what.

“Whether these are containing goods between moves, it might well be, but I would expect they will be based mostly with local businesses or for storing trades goods, maybe for painters and decorators.

“There is no-one on site to control what’s in those units. It’s right next to and adjacent to a new housing area. Those houses will be overlooking those 85 containers. It will be detrimental to the houses and a blot on the landscape.”

Fellow ward councillors Robin Tatler and Julie Pirone both raised objections to the planning bid.

Mr Tatler described the application as “disturbing”, adding: “There is so much that is not known about this application. There is a lack of information over what is being proposed. We’re not against self-storage facilities but this is absolutely the wrong location.”

But Councillor Eric Small, Conservative for Tweeddale West, represented the majority view, stating: “This is an allocated site within Peebles. To be honest I think there is a need for this in Peebles, there are tradesmen and sole traders who require somewhere to keep tools and their equipment.”