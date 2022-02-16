Net Zero talk for young tradespeople

Visit Kelso and the Southern Uplands Partnership are holding a second Net Zero event at Kelso Racecourse on Tuesday, February 22 at 5pm.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:38 pm
The Net Zero event will be held at Kelso Racecourse. Photo: Stuart Cobley.

“The Net Zero Opportunity” will be of particular interest to young people, trades and those thinking of installing air-source heat pumps or perhaps retraining for this growth area.

There will be two speakers – Greg Steel, curriculum and learning manager for sustainable construction at Borders College; and Richard Moncur, regional business manager at Vaillant Heat Pumps (Scotland).

Greg said: “I started lecturing in 2007 and have a passion for low energy sustainable building.

"I have worked on many low energy new builds and now live in a ‘passive’ house.

"My passion is to develop the young workforce to be able to build sustainably to help us on the road to net zero”.

The event is free, but organisers are asking people to reserve a place on​ ​​​​​​ https://bit.ly/3BnE2hE

