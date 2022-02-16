Net Zero talk for young tradespeople

The Net Zero event will be held at Kelso Racecourse. Photo: Stuart Cobley.

“The Net Zero Opportunity” will be of particular interest to young people, trades and those thinking of installing air-source heat pumps or perhaps retraining for this growth area.

There will be two speakers – Greg Steel, curriculum and learning manager for sustainable construction at Borders College; and Richard Moncur, regional business manager at Vaillant Heat Pumps (Scotland).

Greg said: “I started lecturing in 2007 and have a passion for low energy sustainable building.

"I have worked on many low energy new builds and now live in a ‘passive’ house.

"My passion is to develop the young workforce to be able to build sustainably to help us on the road to net zero”.