Home Energy Scotland event to help Borders’ residents improve warmth of stone-built homes

Home Energy Scotland are set to host a free webinar aimed at helping residents in the Scottish Borders keep their homes warm over winter.

The event, taking place on Tuesday, August 26, is open to anyone who lives in a traditional, stone-built house or flat.

‘Traditional Buildings, Modern Solutions’ will talk people through upgrading their home’s fabric – walls, windows, roof etc. – and heating system.

Attendees will get to hear how insulation and low-carbon heating can improve the comfort of their home, as well as what funding and support are available to make these changes. The talk will look specifically at making improvements to traditional, stone-built properties. There will also be the opportunity to ask questions at the end.

Home Energy Scotland is a national service which offers free advice and support to help people make their home warmer, reduce their energy bills, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Technical and outreach Manager Gordon Spowage said: “Stone-built homes are often hard to heat, and Home Energy Scotland gets a lot of calls from people in this kind of property, asking for our support. Realising that this is a big issue across the Borders we’ve decided to run a webinar to support as many people as we can in one go.

“We’d encourage anyone who finds their stone-built house or flat difficult to heat in the colder months to come along and find out how they can be more comfortable over this coming winter.”

The webinar will run twice on Tuesday, August 26, from noon-12.45pm, then again from 6-6.45pm. Anyone who would like to go along can sign up for free at https://qrco.de/HTTwebinar.