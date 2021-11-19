Here’s to the next 2,000,000 trees

Volunteers get together to plant Borders Forest Trust's 2,000,000th tree. Photo: Colin McLean.

Back in 2000, when the first new trees were planted at Carrifran valley, it was done simultaneously by a group of volunteers behind the project so they could all rightly claim to have planted the first tree.

The same was done this time near Talla reservoir, with an invited group of staff, trustees, volunteers and supporters, a symbol of the co-operation that’s at the heart of the trust's way of working.