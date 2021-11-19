Here’s to the next 2,000,000 trees
A group of friends of Borders Forest Trust came together last Saturday to plant the trust’s two millionth tree.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:29 am
Back in 2000, when the first new trees were planted at Carrifran valley, it was done simultaneously by a group of volunteers behind the project so they could all rightly claim to have planted the first tree.
The same was done this time near Talla reservoir, with an invited group of staff, trustees, volunteers and supporters, a symbol of the co-operation that’s at the heart of the trust's way of working.
Chief executive of Borders Forest Trust, Charles Dundas, said: “I’m looking forward to the next 25 years for the charity, and our next two million native trees.”