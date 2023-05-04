Green awards back for 2023

Councillor John Greenwell

The awards, run by Scottish Borders Council, seek to recognise and celebrate the civic pride, volunteering efforts and skills that help keep the towns and villages of the region looking so vibrant and cared for.

In addition, it places an increased focus showcasing the communities and community-led projects that take pride in their local environment whilst also acknowledging their efforts to make the region more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Last year marked the first year of the awards, which continues the legacy of the successful ‘Floral Gateway Competition’ which ran for nearly 20 years.

As was the case in 2022, no in-person judging will take place with entrants encouraged to submit supporting evidence such as photographs, videos or links as part of their submission.

Judging of the submissions will take place during August by a panel of external judges, with an awards ceremony held in September to celebrate all the community groups and projects who participated in the new programme of awards.

Gold, silver and bronze certificates will be awarded across all categories, with a separate ‘Best in Category’ award for each.

Councillor John Greenwell, executive member for roads development and maintenance, said: “Following on from a successful first year in 2022, where eight different communities and groups were deservedly recognised across multiple award categories,

“The awards undoubtedly help shine a light on amazing projects and initiatives right across the Borders that would otherwise go unrecognised and help show our appreciation for the countless hours individuals and groups dedicate towards keeping our towns and villages looking so vibrant and cared for.”

Entries can be submitted any time up to the deadline of Friday, August 4, either online or by paper copy.