Clearing the way beside the Gala Water

Twelve Gala Waterways Group volunteers last Saturday cleared ivy and undergrowth beside the Gala Water near the town’s transport interchange.

Claire Howden, the group’s chairperson, said: “We were very pleased with the number of volunteers who turned up on a miserable morning, and very grateful for their efforts in tidying up this prominent part of the Gala Water.”

The group’s next work party will be held on Saturday, March 3.

For more information on the group, contact David Usher on 01896 753620 or email davidjusher@btinternet.com