Campaign calls for recycling centre for Jedburgh

Claims that Jedburgh is at a disadvantage when it comes to recycling its rubbish have been made by a town councillor.

Scott Hamilton is calling on Scottish Borders Council to provide a recycling facility in the town in a bid to boost recycling rates.

Residents currently have to travel to Hawick or Kelso to recycle waste, while Duns, Eyemouth, Galashiels, Peebles and Selkirk all have their own facilities.

Mr Hamilton said: “Jedburgh has suffered for a long time without adequate recycling facilities.

“During the council elections last year, there was a strong feeling of discontent with the nonexistent provision for the town.

“The budget cuts coming from the Scottish Government make it difficult to argue for further spending in the council, however I do think this makes sense. We all have a duty to protect the environment and making recycling as easy as possible is one part of this.

“I am having a look into what other councils do like the Highlands and Islands, as they face similar issues with a rural population.

“It may be the case that we can look at a different service for Jedburgh which could fill in the gap.”

Scottish Borders Council recycled 37% of its waste and sent 59% to landfill, both figures falling far from the Scottish averages of 45%, in 2016.

But Selkirk councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “A recent review of the council’s community recycling provision has found it compares favourably with one facility per 8,000 households and 96% of households within a 20 minute drive of a facility.

“While it is understood that a new facility in Jedburgh would be well received, there is no business case to provide a new centre.”

John Lamont MP Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk has backed the calls, adding: “We all know the importance of recycling, but in order for residents to be encouraged to do so, we need to make it as easy as possible.

“Scottish Borders Council has struggled in the past to meet its recycling targets and so it needs to do more to make it easier for residents to recycle.

“While I appreciate budgets are tight, Jedburgh must not miss out on investment which has been provided elsewhere in the Borders.”