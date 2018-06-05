Blainslie road to close for six weeks due to water mains work

The installation of a new water mains pipe in Earlston will see the closure of a section of the village’s Blainslie Road for around six weeks.

From Monday, June 18, work will begin on Blainslie Road, between the junction of the A68 to the junction of Mill Road, however, residents’ access will be maintained for the properties within both closure areas.

The plan form part of Scottish Water’s £4 million investment to install a 7km new water mains pipe from Newstead to Earlston.

Scott Fraser, regional corporate affairs manager at Scottish Water, said: “We apologise to customers affected by these essential closures and endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum.

“The project aims to improve overall drinking water quality and ensure that customers in the Borders continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water now and in the future.”

Barclay Smart, Caledonia Water Alliance’s (CWA) project manager said: “So far we have installed over 2km of new mains and are on track to complete the work by October. As part of the project and to increase efficiency our alliance partner Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) is using a technique called horizontal directional drilling to install the main.”

The minimal impact trenchless method of installing underground pipe and means less road surface has to be excavated to install the water main.

Launching and receiving pits replace the need for a traditional construction trench, resulting in faster, less intrusive work, leading to quicker reinstatement of the road surface.

Mr Smart added: “In this project this technique has avoided the closure of the A68 and further disruption to local communities and commuters.”