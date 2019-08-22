Ellie goes distance in aid of hospital which helped saved her granny

A Tweedbank youngster is going the distance to make a difference for one Borders charity this summer.

Eight-year-old Ellie Mihulka has been raising money for the intensive care unit at the Borders General Hospital which helped save the lift of her grandmother after she was given an emergency heart bypass earlier this year.

Her family, dad Justin and mum Emma, say Ellie’s gran Lynn Clark, a former teacher at Melrose Primary School, is lucky to be alive.

Ellie’s dad Justin said: “This is a cause close to Ellie, and the rest of the family’s hearts, following the excellent care the hospital provided to her granny in the weeks following her heart operation and subsequent complications.

“Ellie is very grateful for all their hard work and for saving her granny’s life.”

The Tweedbank Primary School pupil raised more than £65 through selling hand made finger-knitted hair bands and necklaces this summer.

And on Sunday she took part in her biggest challenge yet by completing the Gala Harriers two mile trail run at Abbotsford House.

That concluding fundraising drive effort has bumped her fundraising total up to more than £400.

And while she took part in that race, dad Justin, a keen marathon runner and member of Gala Harriers, completed the five mile race.

He added: “The work the hospital staff do saves lives and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful for everything they do.

“I’m so proud of Ellie for trying to raise money and that she wants to give something back.”

The Borders General Hospital charity The Difference has said that Ellie is one of the youngest fundraisers they have ever had.

Her donations will go directly to The Difference – Borders Health Board Endowment Funds charity.

To donate to Ellie’s appeal you can visit her JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ellie-mihulka