Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Newcastleton

The incident happened in Newcastleton yesterday (Tuesday).

The incident happened at around 3.55pm on Tuesday, September 21, when a grey Toyota Aventis car collided with a pedestrian on North Hermitage Street in the village.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 73-year-old woman was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

She remains in a critical condition.

Inspector Andrew Gibb, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “A woman has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could help with our investigation.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we would ask if anyone was in the area and witnessed the crash to come forward and speak to police.”