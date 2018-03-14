Opinions being sought on schools

The first of four community engagement events on the future of the secondary schools in Galashiels, Selkirk, Peebles and Hawick took place this week.

The Galashiels community was first to have its say on Tuesday, and further events will follow in Selkirk High School next Tuesday, March 20; Hawick High School the day after; and Peebles High School on Monday, March 26, all from 2.15pm to 8pm.

East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton, executive member for children and young people at Scottish Borders Council, said there has been a “great deal of interest generated” so far.

“What we now need is for everyone to come along to these events to share their ideas with us,” she said.

“It will also be a chance for them to speak to officers about the information that has been collected so far and hear more about the opportunities that could be available to them in terms of shaping the vision for secondary provision in their communities.”

Views can also be shared online until April 16.