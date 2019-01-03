Knowepark nursery staff praised after inspection

A Selkirk nursery has been praised by inspectors for its commitment to care and creating a stimulating environment for its children.

Staff at Knowepark Primary School nursery, subjected to an unannounced inspection last year, were also commended for encouraging independence and self-esteem amongst the youngsters they look after.

The report by the Care Inspectorate after its visit in December last year, stated that staff were “enthusiastic and professional” and “focused on creating a happy, nurturing and stimulating environment for all the children”.

It further stated: “We noted a friendly and caring atmosphere existed where children and parents received a genuine welcome when they arrived.

“Home visits were carried out, allowing further links with families to be developed.

“This approach improved a family’s sense of belonging and inclusion within the nursery.

“Staff knew the children well and there were good levels of individualised care, and as a result children were confident and content.”

During their visit, inspectors chatted with parents and were told ”staff seem to know the children very well and are able to use this knowledge to help children further their learning experiences”.

The quality of care and support, quality of environment, quality of staffing and quality of management and leadership provided were all deemed to be good.

Knowepark Primary School nursery provides learning and childcare to a maximum of 50 children aged from three up to those about to start primary school.