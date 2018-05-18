Headteacher hits out over drug rumours

Kelso High School headteacher Jill Lothian has hit out over unsubstantiated rumours about pupils there using drugs being aired at a public meeting.

Mrs Lothian said she had been inundated with calls from concerned parents following a discussion of those rumours at last month’s meeting of the town’s community council.

Community councillor Colin McGrath told the council’s April meeting that he had been given an eye-witness report of drugs being sold outside the school gates at lunchtime.

Fellow councillor Kerry Yule said she had also heard of drug use by pupils at the Angraflat Road school.

Mrs Lothian denied that, however, insisting: “There are no issues whatsoever with drug taking or dealing in the high school.”

Addressing the council last week, she added that no reports about drugs had been made to her or the police.

“I have worked really hard in the school over the last two and a half years,” she said. “We work with the community. Anything that comes to us we investigate fully.

“After the comments at last month’s meeting, I have had numerous phone calls from parents really concerned.

“I have got a bit of a witch-hunt going on as well. The names that have been spread around have caused quite a lot of upset.”

PC Suzanne Howgego added: “There isn’t a drug issue at Kelso High School.

“If there were, we would follow drugs protocol and we would investigate it fully.”

“The person who spoke to you could have reported it to us, or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“To mention it in such a forum has caused quite a lot of anxiety at the high school.”