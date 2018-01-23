Earlston High School impresses posh magazine’s judges

Earlston High School has been named in a national glossy magazine’s list of the best state secondary schools in the UK.

Posh publication Tatler has made its annual list of schools that offer “world-beating education that doesn’t cost the earth” and Earlston is one of only two Scottish schools to make it – the other being North Berwick.

Hollywood star Jack Lowden is listed as a former pupil.

The modern 1,060-pupil facility caught the judges’ eye thanks to its extra curricular activities.

It raves about it’s “mega” art and drama classes run by teacher Jeff Thomson and lists Hollywood star Jack Lowden among his protégés. The star of recent movies Dunkirk and Tommy’s Honour got his big break starring in an Irn Bru commercial in 2009, following roles in school musicals and in the Galashiels Operatic society’s production of The Boy Friend.

Also given a mention are Paralympian Sammi Kinghorn, who “pops in to give inspiring workshops” at her old school and sports teacher, former international rugby referee Malcolm Changleng.

The piece also praised head teacher Justin Sinclair, who, it is claimed, “makes no apology for his ambition to make Earlston not just the best state school in the Borders but in the whole of Scotland.”

It also says the school is “jam-packed with the offspring of Edinburgh commuters (thanks to the newish train line), and applications from outside the catchment area are on the up”.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “We are delighted that the high standard of education being delivered at Earlston High has been recognised nationally in this way.

“Earlston is one of nine high schools in the Borders who all aspire to deliver the highest attainment and achievement levels they can and we are extremely proud of the work being carried out every day by pupils, staff and parents right across the region who are committed to providing the best possible educational opportunities.”