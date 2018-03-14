Community’s hopes are high for a new Hawick school

Hawick must make its wishes known loud and clear if it is to be next in line for a new school.

That was the rallying call issued by Hawick community councillor and chair of the school’s parent council Andy Maybury, on Monday night.

It comes ahead of a public event to discuss the school’s future taking place next week.

“It’s an opportunity to come and have your say about how a new campus might develop,” he said. “The Scottish Government is not going to offer up money for just a direct replacement, they are looking for something that is a different dimension.

“We need to look at ways it could give a greater input to the wider community.

“It’s a huge opportunity for the town and I hope people will get involved.”

Scottish Borders Council is currently working to decide which schools should be next in line for investment.

Its school estate review, launched in 2015, is carrying out detailed assessments of the secondary schools in Galashiels, Hawick, Peebles and Selkirk, all of which are yet to be revamped.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall said he will be “quite disappointed” if the Buccleuch Road school fails to secure investment.

“The 29th of March is a critical day for us as council members,” he said. “That is the day that the school extate review comes before us at the council.

“We all agree that this is the site and the site needs updated and brought into the twentieth century.”

The meeting takes place in the school next Wednesday, March 21 from 2.15pm to 8pm.