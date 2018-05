Pictured are Ednam/Sprouston, runners-up in the area round of the Rotary primary school quiz which was held at Selkirk.

There were seven entries, with Priorsford from Peebles emerging victorious. Together with Ednam/Sprouston, they go through to the district final which will be played this Saturday at Carluke Lifestyles Centre. The two Borders teams face 10 other schools and proceedings get under way at noon.