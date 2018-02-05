Easter Langlee accident lands worker in hospital

An accident on a Borders landfill site saw one worker left needing hospital treatment last week.

The incident at the Easter Langlee site happened last Monday afternoon, January 29, and involved one piece of machinery and its driver.

While they escaped any serious injury, Scottish Borders Council has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the accident.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesman said: “A tracked loading shovel vehicle tipped over on Monday, January 29 at Easter Langlee landfill site near Galashiels.

“The driver of the vehicle was taken to Borders General Hospital as a precaution but was later discharged with minor injuries.

“The council has begun an investigation into the incident.”