Earlston trips lights fantastic to become winter wonderland

A sleigh ride through the streets of Earlston brought the festive season to life in the town on Sunday.

The procession, with Santa accompanied by the Jedforest Instrumental Band and children with light sticks, left East Green and headed for the lights switch-on in the market square, where stovies and mulled wines were served.

Four youngsters wrapped up well for the Earlston event.

The atmosphere was said to have been electric despite plummeting temperatures.

A competition was held to see if anyone could guess the number of lights put up in the square last year, and the winner was given the honour of carrying out this year’s switch-on.

The lucky winner was town youngster Greg Moffat, and he duly set the town alight.

Joy Snape, vice-chairperson of Earlston Community Council, said: “It all started in 1999 to mark the millennium, and it has just grown and grown year on year.

Ember Hall and Angela Lynch at the switch-on.

“When older members of the Christmas lights committee step down, there are always younger ones willing to take their place.

“It’s all very over the top, a real winter wonderland, but it is absolutely wonderful and brings a smile to your face. The format has remained constant through the years although the number of lights have grown.

“This year, there were extra lights from George Street in Edinburgh. Despite the cold, the village does come out for it every year.”

Angus, Paul and Morgan Heatley with Santa.