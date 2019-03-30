Earlston man jailed for breaching drug treatment order

A man has been jailed for five months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after breaching the terms of a drug treatment and testing order.

Darren Crawford, 34, was given the two-year order in an attempt to help him beat his addiction.

However, he failed to comply with its conditions and was brought back to court and jailed for the original offences he’d committed in 2016 and 2017.

Crawford was sent to prison for behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in Earlston on July 19, 2016, and possession of heroin four days later.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of perfume from a chemist’s shop in Galashiels on March 8, 2017.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Crawford he had been given a number of opportunities but had failed to take advantage of them.

He told him he was “not prepared to waste society’s time and effort” and that Crawford had exhausted the goodwill of the court.

Crawford, of Summerfield in Earlston, had his five-month jail sentence back-dated to March 5.