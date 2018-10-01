Earlston man banned from road for year and fined £450 over motoring offences

A man convicted of two motoring offences has been banned from the road for 12 months and fined a total of £450 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Grant Clarke, 37, of Queens Way, Earlston, admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs following an accident in Selkirk on January 16.

He was driving his pregnant wife home during bad weather, the court heard.

Tests revealed quantities of diazepam in his system after he was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Clarke also pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving in Earlston on March 20 and driving into the path of a bus, causing an accident which left both vehicles damaged.