Earlston head teachers are top of their class

A team of head teachers from Scottish Borders Council were among individuals and organisations highlighted for their work to improve services for babies, children, young people and families at this year’s Quality Improvement Awards.

The Earlston cluster head teachers, pictured, picked up the top award in the achieving results at scale category for setting up a targeted numeracy intervention programme to help close the attainment gap and improve outcomes in numeracy.

The awards celebrate the collaborative work carried out by schools, health visitors, doctors, nurses, midwives, social workers, family services and anyone working to improve services for children across Scotland. Their work strengthens services and ensures their availability to every child throughout all aspects of their lives, providing equal opportunity to thrive, learn and succeed. The awards were open to those delivering improvement work through the Maternity and Children’s Quality Improvement Collaborative, run by Healthcare Improvement Scotland, and the Children and Young People Improvement Collaborative, run by the Scottish Government.

The winners were announced at the awards ceremony at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.