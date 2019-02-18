Earlston folk get resilient

Earlston’s resilience team, recently formed as part of the town’s Community Action Plan, received a breath of fresh air in its second session.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue volunteers led training in emergency resuscitation (also known as CPR).

At the group’s next meeting, on Thursday, February 28, its hoped to build on their new knowledge by learning about defibrillators, supporting the recent introduction of equipment into the town.

The initial set-up of the resilience team is supported by emergency planning at Scottish Borders Council, which organises training and provides equipment which will be kept in a central, locked storage facility. Business owner Ritchie Grierson, of the Red Lion, has agreed to provide this space.

Community councillor and local coordinator Norman Catto, said: “Emergency support teams are very successful elsewhere in the Borders and we would hope to support our community whenever called to by the emergency services or the council.”

Mr Catto said although there has been a good take-up of places in the group, there is no upper limit and more people were more than welcome to join up.

He said: “It’s great that more than 20 volunteers have already come forward, but we can never have too many. Everyone is very welcome to the next meeting to learn more and sign up.”

z Pictured is a CPR demonstration at the latest meeting.