Dutch driver fined £400 for causing head-on crash

A Dutch motorist caused a head-on collision by driving on the wrong side of the road in the Borders, he has admitted.

Roderick Ketelaar, 37, from Amsterdam, was visiting a relative at Castle Craig in Peeblesshire, near Blyth Bridge, when he was involved in the accident on the A72 Galashiels-Hamilton road on April 14.

The IT systems engineer pleaded guilty to careless driving by being on the wrong side of the road, resulting in a crash injuring another driver and his passenger.

Both vehicles were left damaged by the accident.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “He overshot the junction looking for Castle Craig, and he has done a U-turn and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

“A vehicle was coming in the opposite direction, and there was a head-on collision.

“The driver of the other car suffered a broken wrist and bruising to the chest.”

Ketelaar’s lawyer said her client had taken time to study British road safety laws including checking what side of the road to drive on.

She said: “He was looking for the Castle Craig entrance, but he has missed the junction and turned back.

“He had slowed down to 35mph by the point of impact.

“He tried to take evasive action and swerved onto the grass verge, but unfortunately so did the other car, hence the collision.”

Ketelaar was fined £400 and will have five penalty points imposed if he ever gets a UK driving licence.