Courtney Bell, of Duns, had the right ingredients for success in the Borders area final of the Rotary Young Chef competition held at Kelso High School.

Runner-up was Callum Jeffrey, Langholm, and he and Courtney both go through to the regional final to be held at Livingston next month.

Pictured, from left, Courtney Bell, Kelso Rotary Club president John Barker, and judges Colin Thomson (head chef at Kelso’s Cross Keys Hotel) and Justin Orde (Orde Food Company).