Dumbarton trucker admits alcohol offence and careless driving on A7 at Selkirk and A68 at Camptown

A trucker found in charge of his lorry while under the influence of alcohol has been banned from the road for nine months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Donald Russell, 62, admitted having a breath-alcohol count of 93 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Russell claimed he pulled into a layby on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road north of Selkirk at about 5pm on September 19 and had two bottles of Newcastle Brown Ale to drink.

However, when he was breathalysed at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose at around 1am, he was found to be four times the legal alcohol limit.

Russell, of Overburn Avenue, Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, also pleaded guilty to careless driving on the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington route at Camptown earlier on September 19 by crossing double white lines and colliding with another lorry.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said that accident occurred during a storm and a gust of wind had forced the lorry into the other carriageway.

He said that Russell had not been able to work since as police had seized his personal digital tachograph.

Sheriff Peter Paterson questioned Russell’s version of events and his claim he had only consumed two bottles of Newcastle Brown Ale before being breathalysed given the high reading he gave hours later.

In addition to being banned, Russell was fined a total of £300.