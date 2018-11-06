Drunken sex offender told Jedburgh shopworker he wanted to spank her

A man with a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a petrol station attendant has admitted making inappropriate comments to a 20-year-old shop assistant.

Jonathan Field pleaded guilty to committing that offence in the Spar shop in Jedburgh’s Lothian Road on May 13, leaving the store worker “quite shaken”.

The 28-year-old’s conduct was described as “utterly disgraceful and incomprehensible” at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

As Field’s name is already on the sex offenders’ register for the offence at the Shell garage in Edinburgh Road, Jedburgh, back in August 2016, sentence has been deferred until November 27 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

Field, of Lothian Road in Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by recording the female employee on his phone, making inappropriate comments to her and kissing one of her hands.

The court was told that Field’s previous conviction was for going into the Shell garage late at night and groping the breast of a female staff member.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that while his latest offence was not specifically of a sexual nature, there were similarities.

He explained: “The comlainer is 20 years of age and was working behind the counter in the premises at about 9.30pm with a colleague in the back office.

“The accused came in with a friend, and she knew him as a regular customer.

“He came up to the counter and started flexing his biceps and asking her to feel his muscles. She thought he was tipsy but not drunk but was not sure what to do.

“The friend turned up at the counter with alcohol and the staff members realised the accused was filming himself and also her with a mobile phone. He was carrying out a selfie.

“She could see her image on his phone and held her hand up to cover her face.

“He then said ‘if I could bend you over and spank you, I would’.

Mr Fraser said the woman felt awkward so his friend told Field to stop, saying ‘you are being a creep’.

Field then kissed her hand and left with his friend.

Afterwards, the woman was found by her colleague in the staff toilets crying and described what had happened.

When spoken to by police, Field said he was “quite drunk” and “just joking about”, but he admitted he didn’t think the shopworker was very happy about what had happened.

Field said it had not been his intention to upset the employee and had acted the wrong way.

Mr Fraser told him: “How anyone can think it is appropriate behaviour is beyond me. It was utterly disgraceful and incomprehensible.”

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell said that in the cold light of day now her client is sober, he is “very remorseful”.

She added: “When he has a drink in him, he can become quite loud and inappropriate.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence for reports and warned Field of the consequences if he cannot behave himself after consuming alcohol.